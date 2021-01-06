Murad Saeed slams performance of PPP govt in Sindh

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed on Wednesday criticized the performance of the Pakistan People's Party government in Sindh, saying they have given nothing to the masses but poverty and destroyed the infrastructure in the province.

Addressing a press conference, he said that Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah used derogatory language on the occasion of inauguration of 3 km Chowrangi road at Chowrangi in Karachi.

He said that Murad Ali Shah was given chief minister's post for being subservient to the Co-Chairman PPP Asif Ali Zardari. He said that CM Sindh was playing a role of facilitator for Sindh.

Murad Saeed alleged that millions of corruption money being transferred to Asif Ali Zardari through fake accounts. He said that they even embezzled the ration fund given by federal government and Ehsas programme funds given for the poor people of the province.

He said that after reading the JIT reports, people could better understand the reality of CM Sindh. Murad Saeed said that under Omni Group, Sindh Bank was used for the fake accounts with fake signatures. He said that the fake accounts of 'Samosay wala' and 'Faloday wala' were created by these people.

He said that the federal government has given cash assistance of Rs 12,000 each deserving family during Covid-19 pandemic which was also embezzled by PPP Sindh government.

The minister said the federal government has given historic development package to Karachi but regretted that the provincial government was doing politics on it. He said that federal government would complete all the development projects under Karachi package. He further said that he also would visit each district of Sindh and carry development projects. He said that federal government allocated maximum funds for the Sindh province in Ehsas programme.

The minister said that the progress and prosperity would be achieved under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan government. He said that PM's policies regarding COVID pandemic were praised at international level.

He said that PPP government had increased poverty while Prime Minister Imran Khan initiated a projects like Ehsas and Ehsas Nashonuma for the poor people of the country.

Murad Saeed said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan the country would progress and achieve economic stability. He announced that the PTI leaders will visit whole Sindh province. He said that trillion of rupees were given to Sindh province, adding that we have to raise this question that where they had spent that money.

He said that the PPP was in power for the last 12 years in Sindh while requesting NDMA to clean Nullahs in Karachi.

The minister further said that people have rejected the narrative of alliance of opposition parties Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM). Murad Saeed said that the true face of opposition parties stand exposed in front of masses. He said no NRO will be given to the corrupt elements.