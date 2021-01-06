CPEC considered as harbinger of development, prosperity: Murad Saeed

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Communications and Postal Services, Murad Saeed said on Wednesday that China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) was considered as the harbinger of the development and the prosperity of Pakistan and the region as well.

He expressed these views during a meeting with Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Nong Rong here.

During the interaction, Murad Saeed also informed the Chinese envoy about the Zhob-Kuchlak project of the CPEC.

The Chinese ambassador expressed his happiness and gratitude for the completion of two important projects of CPEC.

He also expressed happiness over the expected opening of Hakla-DI Khan for traffic in the last week of June.

The minister and the ambassador also discussed DI Khan-Zhob section of Western Corridor of the CPEC, Swat Motorway, Dir-Chitral road and Peshawar-DI Khan Motorway projects.

They were of the opinion that these projects will boost employment opportunities, economic growth and tourism.

The Chinese Ambassador appreciated PM Imran Khan's efforts to alleviate poverty in the country.

Collaboration between Pakistan Post and China Post also came under discussion.