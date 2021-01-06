COVID-19 claims 52 deaths, over 2,100 new coronavirus cases reported

ISLAMABAD: The national tally of total active COVID-19 cases in Pakistan on Wednesday reached 37,740 with 2,118 more people tested positive for the deadly virus and 4,033 people recovered from the coronavirus during the last 24 hours.

Fifty Two corona patients, 45 of whom were under treatment in hospital and Seven in their respective homes or quarantines died on Tuesday, according to the latest update issued by the National command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

During the last 24 hours most of the deaths had occurred in Punjab followed by the Sindh.

It added that out of the total 52 deaths during last 24 hours 24 patients died on ventilators.

No COVID affected person was on ventilator in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Balochistan and Gilgit Baltistan (GB) while 313 ventilators were occupied elsewhere in Pakistan.

The maximum ventilators were occupied in four major areas including Multan 45 percent, ICT 47 percent, Bahawalpur 41 percent and Lahore 37 percent.

The Oxygen beds (oxygen providing facility other than ventilator as per patient's medical requirement) were also occupied in four major areas as in ICT 31 percent, Karachi 32 percent, Peshawar 59 percent and Multan 31 percent.

Some 38,917 tests were conducted across the country on Tuesday, including 12,457 in Sindh, 15,997 in Punjab, 4,521 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 4,870 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 466 in Balochistan, 357 in GB, and 249 in AJK.

Around 448,393 people have recovered from the disease so far across Pakistan making it a significant count with over 86 percent recovery ratio of the affected patients.

Since the pandemic outbreak, a total of 492,594 cases were detected that also included the perished, recovered and under treatment COVID-19 patients so far, including AJK 8,396, Balochistan 18,280, GB 4,873, ICT 38,531, KP 59,955, Punjab 142,058 and Sindh 220,501.

About 10,461 deaths were recorded in country since the eruption of the contagion. Around 3,634 perished in Sindh among 11 of them died on Tuesday. Seven of them died in hospital and Four out of the hospital.

4,184 in Punjab had died with 36 deaths in past 24 hours. 21 of them died in hospital and Three out of hospital on Tuesday. 1,695 in KP where 12 of them died in hospital on Tuesday, 432 in ICT among Four of them died in hospital on Tuesday, 186 in Balochistan where one of them died in hospital on Tuesday, 101 in GB and 229 in AJK succumbed to the deadly virus.

A total of 6,923,857 corona tests have been conducted so far, while 626 hospitals are equipped with COVID facilities. Some 2,759 corona patients were admitted in hospitals across the country.