Pakistan
Gold prices increase by Rs600 to Rs116,600
- The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained unchanged.
06 Jan 2021
ISLAMABAD: The price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs600 per tola and was sold at Rs116,600 on Wednesday against its sale at Rs116,000, the previous day, Karachi Sarafa Association reported.
Providing market details, it said the price of ten gram 24 karat gold also increased by Rs515 and was traded at Rs99,966 against Rs99,451 while ten gram 22 karat gold was sold at and Rs91,635 per tola.
The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs1400 and Rs1200.27 respectively.
The gold price in the in international market increased by $07 and was recorded at $1955 against $1948, the association added.
