ANL 30.56 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.69%)
ASC 16.30 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.49%)
ASL 23.24 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (4.26%)
AVN 90.50 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.69%)
BOP 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.53%)
BYCO 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (7.95%)
DGKC 111.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.16%)
EPCL 48.49 Increased By ▲ 1.84 (3.94%)
FCCL 21.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.47%)
FFBL 25.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.7%)
FFL 17.75 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.2%)
HASCOL 15.34 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.54%)
HUBC 85.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-2.02%)
HUMNL 6.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.44%)
JSCL 29.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-2.54%)
KAPCO 34.39 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (1.81%)
KEL 3.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
LOTCHEM 15.37 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.12%)
MLCF 43.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.46%)
PAEL 41.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.48%)
PIBTL 12.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
POWER 10.12 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 100.33 Increased By ▲ 1.88 (1.91%)
PRL 25.34 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (4.54%)
PTC 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.86%)
SILK 1.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.63%)
SNGP 47.60 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.32%)
TRG 88.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.37%)
UNITY 31.40 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.95%)
WTL 1.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5.34%)
BR100 4,787 Increased By ▲ 57.86 (1.22%)
BR30 24,285 Increased By ▲ 305.36 (1.27%)
KSE100 45,153 Increased By ▲ 502.99 (1.13%)
KSE30 18,922 Increased By ▲ 212.97 (1.14%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 06, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Indonesia 2020 fiscal gap slightly better than expected 6.09pc of GDP

  • Unaudited 2020 fiscal deficit at 6.09% of GDP.
  • Virus impact stays in 2021; vaccine could help confidence.
  • Target to lower deficit to under 3% by 2023 remains.
Reuters 06 Jan 2021

JAKARTA: Indonesia's fiscal deficit in 2020 is seen at 6.09% of gross domestic product (GDP) based on unaudited state budget realisation, the country's finance minister said on Wednesday, as the coronavirus pandemic hit revenues.

The 2020 deficit expanded from 2.2% of GDP in 2019 but was better than the government's estimate of 6.34% of GDP.

Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati said the impact of the coronavirus outbreak will continue to be felt during 2021, but a mass vaccination programme due to start soon would boost consumer confidence.

The government would continue efforts to lower the gap to below 3% of GDP by 2023, she said.

Overall state revenue in 2020 was 17% lower than a year earlier and 66.3 trillion rupiah ($4.78 billion) below target, mostly on weak tax revenue as companies' income suffered from measures imposed to control the epidemic.

Meanwhile, government spending rose 12% from a year earlier, as it put more money into healthcare and social assistance.

The government had spent 579.78 trillion rupiah or 83.4% its COVID-19 relief fund as of the end of 2020, Sri Mulyani said, and the remaining budget would be spent this year.

"The impact of COVID-19 will continue to be felt in 2021, thought the vaccination is expected to increase people's confidence," she said, adding that state budget will continue to be directed towards economic recovery.

Indonesia has recorded 788,402 COVID-19 cases and 23,296 deaths as of Wednesday, among Asia's highest numbers. It will impose new restriction in Java and Bali islands for two weeks.

Sri Mulyani said it was unclear what impact the new curbs would have on first-quarter growth.

Southeast Asia's biggest economy is expected to have seen a 2.2% to 1.7% contraction in 2020. The government is targeting 5% GDP growth this year.

Indonesia's fiscal deficit Indonesia GDP Indonesia economy

Indonesia 2020 fiscal gap slightly better than expected 6.09pc of GDP

WB expects Pakistan economic growth to average 1.3pc over next two fiscals

Govt relaxes PPRA rules to procure COVID-19 vaccine

Aamir Zulfiqar removed as Islamabad IG, Rehman takes over as new police chief

US Senate Election: Democrat Warnock defeats Republican candidate Leoffler to win Georgia seat

Little support: US lawmaker moves bill to strip Pakistan of non-NATO ally status

Shabbar Zaidi voice against reversing zero rating for Pakistan exports

Bitcoin breaks above $35,000 to touch new high

Sindh, Punjab collectively report 1714 coronavirus cases in 24 hours

Machh massacre: Traffic chokes, business activity affected as protests continue in Karachi

US welcomes arrest of LeT's Zakiur Rehman Lakhvi by Pakistan

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters