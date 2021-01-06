ANL 30.56 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.69%)
Britain signs 550mn stg weapons contract for F-35 jets

Reuters 06 Jan 2021

LONDON: Britain said on Wednesday that it signed a 550 million pound ($751 million) contract with European weapons-maker MBDA to manufacture surface-attack missiles for use on the country's F-35B fighter jets.

Britain said making the new missiles, known as SPEAR3, would enhance the UK's future combat air capability and support more than 700 jobs in the country.

MBDA is jointly owned by British defence company BAE Systems , European aerospace giant Airbus and Italy's Leonardo.

