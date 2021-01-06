Local govt issues new traffic guidelines for Karachi’s Burns Road food street

Karachi’s famous food street Burns Road starting January 10 will be closed for traffic, according to the district administration of South Karachi.

As per the notification issued by the local government, the vehicles won’t be allowed on the street as a part of the government’s initiative to pedestrianise it.

The Shahrae Liaquat intersection from Fresco Chowk to Court Road will be blocked from 7pm onwards.

Traffic from Arambagh to Fresco Chowk will be diverted to the MA Jinnah Road on the left and the Peoples Square on the right.

Meanwhile, the road from Fresco Chowk to the Fatima Jinnah Women College, the lane where most of the eateries are located, will be completely dedicated to pedestrians.

People visiting the street will be able to give their cars on valet parking while a route will be devised for emergencies.

Marking will be made on both sides of the street in order to prevent restaurants from extending their sitting areas.

All these arrangements will, however, be done after 7pm. Before that, everything will function as routine, the notification added.