Irish COVID-19 unemployment rate dipped to 20pc before latest lockdown

DUBLIN: Ireland's unemployment rate, including those receiving temporary COVID-19 jobless benefit, dipped to 20.4% in December when public health restrictions were relaxed for several weeks from 21% the previous month, data showed on Wednesday.

Strict COVID-19 restrictions, including the closure of restaurants and a ban on home visits, were in place in November and were reimposed in late December until at least the end of January following a surge in infections.

Excluding those on the emergency Pandemic Unemployment Payment, 7.2% of the workforce were registered as unemployed in December, down from a revised 7.3% the previous month, the Central Statistics Office said.