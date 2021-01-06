Business & Finance
UnitedHealth to buy Change Healthcare for $7.84bn to build up technology services
06 Jan 2021
UnitedHealth Group has agreed to buy Change Healthcare for $7.84 billion in cash, the companies said on Wednesday, to beef up its portfolio of healthcare technology services.
The health insurer will pay $25.75 per Change Healthcare share in cash, a premium of 41.2% to Tuesday's closing price. The acquisition is expected to add to UnitedHealth's adjusted earnings per share by about 50 cents in 2022.
Change Healthcare's platform, which manages revenue, payment cycles and clinical information, and Optum's data analytics solutions will help simplify clinical, administrative and payment processes, the companies said.
