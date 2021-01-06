ANL 30.56 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.69%)
ASC 16.30 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.49%)
ASL 23.24 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (4.26%)
AVN 90.50 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.69%)
BOP 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.53%)
BYCO 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (7.95%)
DGKC 111.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.16%)
EPCL 48.49 Increased By ▲ 1.84 (3.94%)
FCCL 21.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.47%)
FFBL 25.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.7%)
FFL 17.75 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.2%)
HASCOL 15.34 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.54%)
HUBC 85.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-2.02%)
HUMNL 6.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.44%)
JSCL 29.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-2.54%)
KAPCO 34.39 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (1.81%)
KEL 3.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
LOTCHEM 15.37 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.12%)
MLCF 43.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.46%)
PAEL 41.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.48%)
PIBTL 12.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
POWER 10.12 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 100.33 Increased By ▲ 1.88 (1.91%)
PRL 25.34 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (4.54%)
PTC 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.86%)
SILK 1.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.63%)
SNGP 47.60 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.32%)
TRG 88.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.37%)
UNITY 31.40 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.95%)
WTL 1.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5.34%)
BR100 4,787 Increased By ▲ 57.86 (1.22%)
BR30 24,285 Increased By ▲ 305.36 (1.27%)
KSE100 45,153 Increased By ▲ 502.99 (1.13%)
KSE30 18,922 Increased By ▲ 212.97 (1.14%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 06, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Germany to require women on large firms' boards

  • Germany, Europe's top economy, fares relatively poorly in terms of representation of women in senior positions.
AFP 06 Jan 2021

BERLIN: German listed companies must include women on their executive boards as part of a landmark bill agreed by the country's coalition government Wednesday after voluntary efforts failed to close a gender gap.

Listed companies with four executives or more must appoint at least one woman to their boards, according to a draft law to be voted on by parliament.

The law sends "a very strong signal", Justice Minister Christine Lambrecht told reporters, urging corporations to "take advantage of the opportunity presented by highly qualified women".

"We can show that Germany is on the way to becoming a modern society fit for the future," Family Affairs Minister Franziska Giffey said.

Germany, Europe's top economy, fares relatively poorly in terms of representation of women in senior positions.

Just 12.8 percent of management board members at Germany's 30 largest listed companies -- those in Frankfurt's blue-chip DAX index -- are women, according to the AllBright Foundation, which works to promote boardroom diversity.

By comparison, women take up 28.6 percent of top roles in the United States, 24.5 percent in Britain and 22.2 percent in France, AllBright said.

Female representation has fallen back in Germany during the coronavirus pandemic, the only major economy to see such a decline, with 11 DAX companies still led by all-male board executives, AllBright said in October.

Women earn an average 20 percent less than men in Germany, compared with 14 percent less across the European Union.

No DAX company is currently led by a woman, with pharmaceutical firm Merck set to break the country's glass ceiling when Belen Garijo takes over in May.

Companies in which the government holds a majority stake will have stricter rules, with at least one woman on management boards with more than two members.

German research institute DIW said it welcomed the women's quota but noted that female participation in management boards continues to move at a "snail's pace".

Germany listed companies

Germany to require women on large firms' boards

WB expects Pakistan economic growth to average 1.3pc over next two fiscals

Govt relaxes PPRA rules to procure COVID-19 vaccine

Aamir Zulfiqar removed as Islamabad IG, Rehman takes over as new police chief

US Senate Election: Democrat Warnock defeats Republican candidate Leoffler to win Georgia seat

Little support: US lawmaker moves bill to strip Pakistan of non-NATO ally status

Shabbar Zaidi voice against reversing zero rating for Pakistan exports

Bitcoin breaks above $35,000 to touch new high

Sindh, Punjab collectively report 1714 coronavirus cases in 24 hours

Machh massacre: Traffic chokes, business activity affected as protests continue in Karachi

US welcomes arrest of LeT's Zakiur Rehman Lakhvi by Pakistan

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters