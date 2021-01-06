World
Democratic challenger Ossoff takes lead in Georgia Senate race - Edison
- Ossoff has edged ahead of Perdue 2,195,441 to 2,191,881 with 98 percent of the expected vote counted.
06 Jan 2021
Democratic challenger Jon Ossoff has taken a lead of about 3,500 votes in his close race against Republican U.S. Senator David Perdue in Georgia, according to Edison Research.
Both candidates have 50.0 percent of the vote, but Ossoff has edged ahead of Perdue 2,195,441 to 2,191,881 with 98 percent of the expected vote counted, according to Edison.
