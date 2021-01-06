NAB unearths embezzlement of millions of rupees of embassy funds

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has filed a reference in the Accountability Court on the issue of embezzlement of funds of the Pakistani Embassy in Bulgaria.

As per details, the accountability bureau filed a reference of corruption in the NAB court in Islamabad over the embezzlement of millions of rupees of funds from the Pakistan’s Embassy in Bulgaria.

In the NAB reference, former ambassador AS Babar Hashmi and former accountant Tufail Qazi has been nominated. The reference alleges that former ambassador Babar Hashmi and former accountant Tufail Qazi committed corruption from 2016 to 2018, the accused continued to use the embassy funds for personal use and did not submit any receipt to the chief accountant.

Corruption in funds was revealed after the appointment of a new accountant in Bulgaria. The case of corruption in the Bulgarian embassy was handed over to the NAB by the Foreign Office for investigation.

