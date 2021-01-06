US Senate Election: Democratic candidates Warnock and Ossoff win Georgia run-off election

As reported by the Associated Press, Democratic candidates Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock have secured two seats in the run-off election in Georgia.

This result pushes the Democratic Party towards gaining tighter control of the Senate, prior to President-elect Joe Biden's confirmation in the legislative body, and paving the way for the new administration's policy shift.

This is the first time since 2008, under the Obama Administration, that Democrats have managed to gain control of the Senate - certainly a major milestone for the Democratic Party.

U.S President-elect Joe Biden's Democrat party candidate Raphael Warnock defeated Republican incumbent Kelly Loeffler to win Georgia State seat after a nail-biting ballot count, New York Times reported on Wednesday.

As per details, Raphael Warnock secured 2,220,300 votes while his contender Kelly Loeffler bagged 2,173,749 votes. Warnock is the first black American to win a Senate seat in Georgia.

The elections were held on two Georgia state seats as Republicans Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue had a neck and neck competition with Democrats Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff. Democrats need to win both contests to take the Senate.

More than three million votes - about 40 percent of the state's registered voters - were cast before Tuesday. Early voting was a key benefit for Biden in November's White House election.

Earlier, Warnock had 50.5 percent of the vote with a lead of roughly 40,000 over Republican incumbent Kelly Loeffler, giving him a commanding edge in one of two Senate elections.

In the other Georgia Senate race, Republican incumbent David Perdue and Democrat Jon Ossoff were virtually neck and neck, with the latter leading by about 16,000 votes.

The two run-off elections were triggered after none of the candidates earned more than 50 percent of the vote in the November 3 general election.

The win will prove pivotal for Biden’s presidency as his party would control the Senate along with the House of Representatives, giving him more leeway to implement his legislative agenda.