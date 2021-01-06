ANL 30.85 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.65%)
ASC 16.65 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (3.67%)
ASL 23.01 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (3.23%)
AVN 90.75 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (1.97%)
BOP 9.42 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.75%)
BYCO 8.91 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.25%)
DGKC 111.80 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.06%)
EPCL 47.40 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.61%)
FCCL 21.39 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.61%)
FFBL 25.77 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.27%)
FFL 17.84 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (3.72%)
HASCOL 15.02 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.4%)
HUBC 85.28 Decreased By ▼ -1.48 (-1.71%)
HUMNL 6.32 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.12%)
JSCL 29.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.44%)
KAPCO 34.48 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.07%)
KEL 3.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
LOTCHEM 15.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.39%)
MLCF 43.85 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.57%)
PAEL 41.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.36%)
PIBTL 12.85 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.78%)
POWER 10.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.99%)
PPL 100.31 Increased By ▲ 1.86 (1.89%)
PRL 25.75 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (6.23%)
PTC 9.65 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.33%)
SILK 1.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.85%)
SNGP 48.12 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.41%)
TRG 89.53 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (1.23%)
UNITY 31.30 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.62%)
WTL 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.82%)
BR100 4,765 Increased By ▲ 36.26 (0.77%)
BR30 24,193 Increased By ▲ 213.45 (0.89%)
KSE100 44,957 Increased By ▲ 306.31 (0.69%)
KSE30 18,847 Increased By ▲ 138.53 (0.74%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 06, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Biden's Secretary of State nominee says Hong Kong arrests 'assault on universal rights'

  • "The Biden-Harris administration will stand with the people of Hong Kong and against Beijing's crackdown on democracy," he added.
AFP 06 Jan 2021

WASHINGTON: US President-elect Joe Biden's pick for Secretary of State blasted Hong Kong authorities for arresting some 50 opposition figures on Wednesday under a new national security law.

"The sweeping arrests of pro-democracy demonstrators are an assault on those bravely advocating for universal rights," Antony Blinken wrote on his verified Twitter account.

"The Biden-Harris administration will stand with the people of Hong Kong and against Beijing's crackdown on democracy," he added.

Joe Biden Secretary of State Antony Blinken Biden Harris

Biden's Secretary of State nominee says Hong Kong arrests 'assault on universal rights'

US welcomes arrest of LeT's Zakiur Rehman Lakhvi by Pakistan

US logs more than 3,900 Covid deaths in new 24hr record: Johns Hopkins

UK court to hear bail plea for WikiLeaks' Assange

'Don't leave me this way' sing Britons in Spain as Brexit kicks in

1.5 to 2.5pc growth projection: SBP identifies 2nd Covid-19 wave as downside risk

Trump says he will speak at Wednesday rally outside the White House

Gulf rivals reconcile at Saudi summit, ending long rift

Dawood seeks zero-rating for textile chain

Six agenda items including NFLP to be considered by ECC today

On basis of AT&C losses: PD accused of carrying out loadshedding

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters