PPP ladies wing observes birth anniversary of ZA Bhutto

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Peoples Party ladies wing Islamabad observed the 93rd birth anniversary of the founder of the party, Quaid-e-Awam Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto at the National Press Club here on Tuesday evening.

Former prime minister Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, Secretary General PPP Syed Nayyar Hussain Bukhari, Deputy Chairman Senate Saleem Mandviwala, Secretary Information PPP Parliamentarians Dr Nafisa Shah, and other leaders attended the event.

The speakers paid glowing tributes to the first directly-elected prime minister of Pakistan Zulfikar Ali Bhutto.

Bukhari, while addressing the ceremony said Zulfikar Ali Bhutto was the only leader who resisted the forces of tyranny and oppression.

The biggest achievement of Quaid-e-Awam was to give constitution to this country.

Now Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari is hoisting the flag of democracy and leading the resistance against a “selected government”, which has pushed the country towards “destruction”.

He asked workers to be ready for the call of the leadership for a long march against the “puppet government”.

Dr Shah said “Pakistan exists today due to the services and sacrifices of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto.

Quaid-e-Awam made this country a nuclear power.

“The PPP government in the 1970s gave the constitution, and the PPP is ready to sacrifice everything to protect the constitution given by the great leader, Zulfikar Ali Bhutto.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021