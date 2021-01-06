Israeli troops shoot dead West Bank knife attacker

OCCUPIED JERUSALEM: Israeli soldiers on Tuesday shot dead a man as he attempted to carry out a stabbing attack southwest of Bethlehem in the occupied West Bank, the army said.

“A short while ago, a report was received regarding an attempted stabbing attack at the Gush Etzion Junction, southwest of Bethlehem,” a military statement said.

“The attacker has been neutralised.”

Asked for clarification, an army spokeswoman told AFP, “He is dead.”