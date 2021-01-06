KARACHI: The Karachi Port handled 102,110 tonnes of cargo comprising 55,968 tonnes of import cargo and 46,142 tonnes of export cargo including 6,328 loaded and empty containers during the last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours on Tuesday.

The total import cargos of 55,968 tonnes comprised of 26,454 tonnes of containerised cargo; 2,192 tonnes of bulk cargo; 20,073 tonnes of wheat; 2,731 tonnes of soyabean and 4,518 tonnes of oil/liquid cargo.

The total export cargos of 46,142 tonnes comprised of 37,602 tonnes of containerised cargo and 8,540 tonnes of clinker.

As many as 6,328 containers comprising of 2,194 containers import and 4,134 containers export were handled during the last 24 hours on Tuesday.

The breakup of imported containers shows 436 of 20’s and 751 of 40’s loaded while nil of 20’s and 128 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 888 of 20’s and 590 of 40’s loaded containers while 174 of 20’s and 946 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

There were eight ships namely X-Press Guernsey, CSCL Bohai Sea, Esperanza-N, CMA CGM Fidelio, Shiling, AMI, Asavari and CIC Epos carrying containers, tankers and wheat respectively sailed out to sea during the reported period.

There were six vessels viz. Mayssan, Kota Nilam, Chesapake Bay, Liberty, Isuzu and YU Chang carrying containers, tanker and general cargo respectively currently at the berths.

There is one ship namely Mayssan carrying containers expected to sail on Tuesday.

There are three vessels viz. Cosco Belgium, Kanazawa and Da Xin carrying containers, tanker and general cargo respectively due to arrive on Tuesday while three vessels viz. OEL Kedarnath, Hyundai Privilege and As Sicilia carrying containers respectively are expected to arrive on Wednesday.

PORT QASIM

A cargo volume of 181,658 tonnes comprising 141,296 tonnes of import cargo and 40,362 tonnes of export cargo including 3,447 loaded and empty containers (TEUs) was handled at Port Qasim during the last 24 hours on Tuesday.

The total import cargo of 141,296 tonnes includes 31,800 tonnes of coal; 427 tonnes of LNG; 25,325 tonnes of steel coil; 22,450 tonnes of mogas; 7,525 tonnes of palm oil; 1,206 tonnes of chemical; 8,977 tonnes of canola and 43,586 tonnes of containerised cargo.

The total export cargo of 40,362 tonnes includes 18,455 tonnes of cement and 21,907 tonnes of containerised cargo.

As many as 3,447 containers comprising of 2,294 containers import and 1,153 containers export were handled during the last 24 hours on Tuesday.

There were two ships namely Epic Stream Thomas and Al Daayan carrying chemical and LPG respectively sailed out to sea on Tuesday morning, while five ships namely Navarino, Al Wathba, Soamet Manx, SN Harmony and Songa Challenge carrying containers, coal, steel coil and palm oil respectively are expected to sail on the same day afternoon.

A total number of thirteen ships were occupied berths to load/offload containers, cement, coal, canola, chemical, LPG, LNG, mogas and palm kernel respectively at Port Qasim during the last 24 hours.

As many as twenty vessels viz. Fair Partner, Gin Tao, Inca Queen, Bunun Noble, Honey Badger, Aries Sumire, Wolverine, Happy Kestrel, Emmaris-2, VSC Posidon, Chipolbrok Sun, Blue Gate, Epic Bermuda, Gas Athena, White Purl, Damos, Wava San Topaz, Corona, AS Orilla and Stena Impeceable carrying project cargo, steel coil, talcum powder, coal, wheat, rice, chemical, LPG, mogas and palm oil respectively were at the outer anchorage of Port Qasim during the last 24 hours.

There were four ships viz. Le Havre, Maersk Kensington, Blue Gate and Stena Impecable carrying containers, rice and palm oil respectively expected to take berths at Qasim International Containers Terminal, Grains and Fertilizer Terminal and Liquid Cargo Terminal respectively on Tuesday.

There were two ships namely Le Havre and Maersk Kensington carrying containers due to arrive on Tuesday.

