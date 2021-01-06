ANL 30.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.46%)
PSEs’ privatization: Soomro briefed about progress

Recorder Report Updated 06 Jan 2021

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Privatisation Mohammedmian Soomro chaired a privatisation progress review meeting in the ministry Tuesday.

The federal secretary privatisation and other senior officers of the ministry, and the Privatisation Commission attended the meeting.

The federal minister was briefed about the progress regarding various public-sector entities (PSEs) to be privatised, and which have also been made part of the performance agreement of the ministries/division.

The federal minister urged that privatisation matters relating to line ministries and divisions should be actively pursued and progress to that effect should be conveyed on a daily basis.

The federal minister privatisation himself is actively pursuing the matters, so the desired targets could be achieved within the stipulated time.

The federal minister urged the officials to make all out efforts to resolve the related issues, so the targets could be achieved in a stipulated time.

The meeting between Federal Minister Privatisation Mohammedmian Soomro and Minister for Industries and Production was also held today.

The matters relating to the Pakistan Steel Mills (PSMC) including valuation of its land to be leased out and other SOEs were discussed.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

