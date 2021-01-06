Mollenkopf to step down as CEO of chip giant Qualcomm

SAN FRANCISCO: Qualcomm said Tuesday that Steve Mollenkopf would step down as chief executive this year after guiding the dominant mobile chipmaker through the rapidly expanding smartphone era.

The California tech firm said Cristiano Amon, 50, currently president, would succeed Mollenkopf as CEO, effective June 30.

Mollenkopf, 52, became CEO in March of 2014 and will be retiring after some 26 years with the company.

Qualcomm’s fortunes rose as a key supplier for iPhones and other smart devices, but Apple has recently begun making its own microprocessors. During Mollenkopf’s tenure, Qualcomm was found guilty of antitrust violations in a case brought by US officials, and later overturned on appeal.