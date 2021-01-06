ANL 30.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.46%)
Pakistan hails reopening of KSA, Qatar borders

Recorder Report Updated 06 Jan 2021

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Tuesday welcomed the decision by Saudi Arabia and Qatar to reopen their land, air and sea borders between them. The Foreign Office in a statement said Pakistan also appreciated other steps being taken by the countries of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), which will contribute to resolution of outstanding issues between the countries of the organization persisting for almost four years.

“Pakistan lauds the positive role played by the Emir of Kuwait towards the resolution of the differences between the countries of the GCC. His persistent and sincere efforts and cooperation of the GCC countries, led to this important and amicable outcome,” it said. Pakistan hoped that the GCC Summit, being held today in Riyadh, would further build on these encouraging developments and lead to enhanced confidence and cooperation among the countries of the organization.

