Farooq stresses for reshaping Kashmir policy

  • He said on August 5, 2019, India scrapped special status of Kashmir against the wishes of Kashmiri people.
APP 05 Jan 2021

MUZAFFARABAD: The Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Raja Farooq Haider Khan Tuesday said that 73 year old Kashmir policy needed to be changed.

He said on August 5, 2019, India scrapped special status of Kashmir against the wishes of Kashmiri people.

He was addressing a seminar convened jointly by the Jammu and Kashmir Movement for Right to self-determination International and Youth Association of Pakistan(YAP) titled “UN Resolutions on Kashmir” held in Islamabad.

Farooq while terming Modi, a representative of Hindu extremists said that he has expansionist designs but only Pakistan is the obstacle in its way, he added.

The AJK premier observed that Kashmir issue could only be resolved through UN resolutions.

He said the Kashmiri people were not fighting proxy war against India but their struggle was based on ground realities.

He cautioned that division of Kashmir into parts would bring disaster.

The AJK PM said that Kashmiri people were well aware of the struggle of Pakistan for Kashmir cause.

Haider while terming the minorities of Kashmir equal stakeholders of the state of Jammu and Kashmir said that we protect their rights and no one can oust them from the state, he added.

He said that India desire to engulf Kashmir on the dent of force but Kashmiri people foiled its heinous designs by giving unprecedented sacrifices of their dear ones.

He added that India had failed to break will power and determination of Kashmiris.

He said that implementation on UN resolutions was inevitable and despite passing seven decades it was pathetic for UN to not implement its own resolutions, he added.

The seminar was attended by chairman Kashmir Committee Shehryar Afridi, chairman, The Jammu and Kashmir Movement for Right to self-determination International, Raja Najabat Hussain, President Youth Association of Pakistan (YAP) Dr.Owais Wasi, Ex ambassador Nafees Zakriya, MNA Shandana Gulzar and others.

