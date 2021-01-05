Pakistan
Governor, Railways minister discuss KCR, ML-1 projects
05 Jan 2021
ISLAMABAD: Minister for Railways Azam Khan Swati on Tuesday discussed Karachi Circular Railway, ML-1 and railways modernization projects with Sindh Governor Imran Ismail.
During the meeting held at Ministry of Railways, both dignitaries discussed political and other issues being confronted by the country.
The Governor congratulated Azam Swati on assuming the new post and expressed his best wishes, said a press release.
The minister said that he was grateful to Prime Minister Imran Khan for expressing confidence on him.
