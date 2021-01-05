LDA retrieves 15 plots worth millions of rupees

LAHORE: The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Estate Management Directorates I & II reclaimed 15 plots worth millions of rupees during operations in Johar Town and Mustafa Town schemes on Tuesday.

According to LDA spokesperson, the LDA staff retrieved possession of plot number 235, Block E-1, at Johar Town after it had been canceled by the Commission for bonafide purchasers.

A single story house was constructed at this plot by the occupants.

The LDA staff evicted the residents and sealed the house and took over its possession.

A commercial plot number 84 block R1, situated in Johar Town had also been canceled.

The service station set up at the plot was demolished during the operation and it’s possession was taken over by LDA.

The LDA staff also thwarted an attempt to occupy plot number 374F-1, measuring seven marlas, and demolished the structures constructed on it.

The staff of Estate Management Directorate II conducted a grand operation against illegal occupants in Mustafa Town scheme and salvaged 12 plots worth million of rupees.

The staff took over possession of two plots No. 261 and 469 in Ahmed Yar Block, nine plots No. 447, 474, 109, 497, 516, 520, 350, 351 and 391A in Shahbaz Block and one plot No. 355 in Abbas Block.