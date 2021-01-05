KP CM announces monthly stipends for Imams

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan on Tuesday announced honorarium for imams (prayer leaders) in the province.

The chief minister announced this decision while chairing a meeting of Auqaf Department.

He said that the provincial government was taking measures for the welfare of prayer leaders. He said that the KP government want to give a special honorarium to imams on the occasion of new year.

About 22,000 imams of mosques in the province will be given a monthly stipend of Rs 10,000. Rs 227.2 million will be spent on these stipends monthly while more than Rs 2.5 billion will be spent annually.

On the special instructions of the chief minister, it was also decided to give monthly stipends to the Imams of the merged districts.

From the beginning of next financial year, all arrangements should be made in all respects for the provision of honorarium to the Imams.

Mahmood Khan also announced providing of solar energy to mosques and seminaries across the province and their other needs will also be met on priority basis.