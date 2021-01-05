ANL 30.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.46%)
ASC 16.06 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (4.97%)
ASL 22.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-2.24%)
AVN 89.00 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (1.21%)
BOP 9.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.16%)
BYCO 8.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.79%)
DGKC 111.73 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.22%)
EPCL 46.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-2.3%)
FCCL 21.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
FFBL 25.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.06%)
FFL 17.20 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.24%)
HASCOL 14.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.77%)
HUBC 86.75 Decreased By ▼ -2.65 (-2.96%)
HUMNL 6.25 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (6.84%)
JSCL 29.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.19%)
KAPCO 33.78 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (7.48%)
KEL 3.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.52%)
LOTCHEM 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.33%)
MLCF 43.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.09%)
PAEL 41.90 Increased By ▲ 2.75 (7.02%)
PIBTL 12.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.47%)
POWER 10.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
PPL 98.45 Decreased By ▼ -4.15 (-4.04%)
PRL 24.24 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (5.39%)
PTC 9.43 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.84%)
SILK 1.08 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 47.45 Decreased By ▼ -2.25 (-4.53%)
TRG 88.43 Increased By ▲ 2.72 (3.17%)
UNITY 30.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.33%)
WTL 1.31 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.55%)
BR100 4,729 Decreased By ▼ -5.94 (-0.13%)
BR30 23,979 Decreased By ▼ -246.6 (-1.02%)
KSE100 44,650 Decreased By ▼ -36.03 (-0.08%)
KSE30 18,709 Decreased By ▼ -61.5 (-0.33%)
KCCI reposes solidarity with Kashmiris

  • KCCI President said our hearts beat with those of innocent Kashmiris in occupied held Jammu and Kashmir and we pledge our un-conditional support to them.
APP 05 Jan 2021

KARACHI: President, Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry, M.Shariq Vohra on Tuesday said the business community firmly supports the struggle of Kashmiris for their right to self-determination as per United Nations' resolution, and to live respectful and peaceful life on their home land.

In a statement , KCCI President said, " our hearts beat with those of innocent Kashmiris in occupied held Jammu and Kashmir and we pledge our un-conditional support to them."

He said the ‘Right to Self-Determination Day' marked 72nd anniversary of United Nation’s resolution suggestion that the future of Kashmiri people should be decided through a plebiscite under the supervision of the UN.

He condemned that Indian attitude had been totally irresponsible to the demands of Kashimiris and the world community as a whole. Instead of giving them the right to self-determination, in 2019 India bulldozed the disputed status of the held Jammu and Kashmir and announced its annexation.

" Right to choose their future rests with Kashmiris themselves. There is no power on earth that can deprive them from this choice," he asserted.

KCCI President urged that the international media should no longer ignore India’s atrocities in the occuped Jammu and Kashmir region and highlight the blatant disregard to human life and rights there. All nations must come together to put an end to the miseries of Kashmiris over more than seven decades.

