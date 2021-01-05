KCCI reposes solidarity with Kashmiris

KARACHI: President, Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry, M.Shariq Vohra on Tuesday said the business community firmly supports the struggle of Kashmiris for their right to self-determination as per United Nations' resolution, and to live respectful and peaceful life on their home land.

In a statement , KCCI President said, " our hearts beat with those of innocent Kashmiris in occupied held Jammu and Kashmir and we pledge our un-conditional support to them."

He said the ‘Right to Self-Determination Day' marked 72nd anniversary of United Nation’s resolution suggestion that the future of Kashmiri people should be decided through a plebiscite under the supervision of the UN.

He condemned that Indian attitude had been totally irresponsible to the demands of Kashimiris and the world community as a whole. Instead of giving them the right to self-determination, in 2019 India bulldozed the disputed status of the held Jammu and Kashmir and announced its annexation.

" Right to choose their future rests with Kashmiris themselves. There is no power on earth that can deprive them from this choice," he asserted.

KCCI President urged that the international media should no longer ignore India’s atrocities in the occuped Jammu and Kashmir region and highlight the blatant disregard to human life and rights there. All nations must come together to put an end to the miseries of Kashmiris over more than seven decades.