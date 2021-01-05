ANL 30.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.46%)
Govt to continue supporting oppressed Kashmiris' struggle: CM

  • The silence of the international community on the worst barbarities being committed by Indians against hapless Kashmiris was regrettable and tragic, he added.
APP 05 Jan 2021

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said the government will continue all-out support to the just struggle of the oppressed people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK) for their right to self-determination.

In his message, the CM saluted the strong passion and commitment of the oppressed Kashmiris in Occupied Kashmir and stressed the international community to take immediate notice of Indian brutalities in the valley.

The silence of the international community on the worst barbarities being committed by Indians against hapless Kashmiris was regrettable and tragic, he added.

The CM asserted that Narendra Modi had left behind even Hitler with regard to the genocide. It was also deplorable that even the United Nations resolutions had failed to prevent Indian atrocities in Occupied Kashmir, he added.

Usman Buzdar urged the international community to play its role in granting the right to self-determination to the Kashmiris, as a peaceful solution to the core issue of Kashmir will ensure durable peace in South Asia.

The people and the government of Pakistan will continue to side with the oppressed Kashmiris till the right to self-determination was granted to them, added the CM.

