ANL 30.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.46%)
ASC 16.06 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (4.97%)
ASL 22.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-2.24%)
AVN 89.00 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (1.21%)
BOP 9.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.16%)
BYCO 8.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.79%)
DGKC 111.73 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.22%)
EPCL 46.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-2.3%)
FCCL 21.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
FFBL 25.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.06%)
FFL 17.20 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.24%)
HASCOL 14.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.77%)
HUBC 86.75 Decreased By ▼ -2.65 (-2.96%)
HUMNL 6.25 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (6.84%)
JSCL 29.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.19%)
KAPCO 33.78 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (7.48%)
KEL 3.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.52%)
LOTCHEM 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.33%)
MLCF 43.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.09%)
PAEL 41.90 Increased By ▲ 2.75 (7.02%)
PIBTL 12.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.47%)
POWER 10.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
PPL 98.45 Decreased By ▼ -4.15 (-4.04%)
PRL 24.24 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (5.39%)
PTC 9.43 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.84%)
SILK 1.08 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 47.45 Decreased By ▼ -2.25 (-4.53%)
TRG 88.43 Increased By ▲ 2.72 (3.17%)
UNITY 30.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.33%)
WTL 1.31 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.55%)
BR100 4,729 Decreased By ▼ -5.94 (-0.13%)
BR30 23,979 Decreased By ▼ -246.6 (-1.02%)
KSE100 44,650 Decreased By ▼ -36.03 (-0.08%)
KSE30 18,709 Decreased By ▼ -61.5 (-0.33%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 05, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

LME announces departure of Scotiabank, China Merchants Securities

  • Several banks in recent years have closed commodities businesses, hit by higher capital requirements.
  • The LME, owned by Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. , said both had also withdrawn as members of its clearing arm, LME Clear.
Reuters 05 Jan 2021

LONDON: The London Metal Exchange (LME) said on Tuesday it lost two members - Scotiabank Europe Plc and China Merchants Securities (UK) Limited - groups that last year had shut metals operations.

Several banks in recent years have closed commodities businesses, hit by higher capital requirements, heightened government regulation and weaker revenues in the sector.

The exchange, the world's oldest and largest market for industrial metals, said in a statement it had accepted the resignations of the two, effective immediately.

The LME, owned by Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. , said both had also withdrawn as members of its clearing arm, LME Clear.

Last October a letter seen by Reuters said the British arm of China Merchants Securities would close its commodities brokerage after a review of the business that aimed to align it with the group's global strategy.

Scotiabank also decided last year to close its metals business, which was until a few years ago one of the biggest names in precious metals, with a history stretching back to the 17th century.

Both were Category 2 LME members, which are allowed to trade exchange contracts on the exchange's electronic system and on the telephone, but not in the open outcry ring, which is closed due to COVID-19 restrictions.

London Metal Exchange LME Hong Kong Exchanges China Merchants Securities

LME announces departure of Scotiabank, China Merchants Securities

COVID-19 pandemic: Russia again offers supply of Sputnik-V vaccine to Pakistan

Important step: Pakistan welcomes Saudi Arabia, Qatar's decision to open borders

South Korea sends forces in Persian Gulf after Iran seizes tanker

Clearing backlog of cases: SC directs govt to make 30 accountability courts functional in a month

Indian state bans Islamic schools, drawing criticism

SC orders K-P govt to restore Karak temple in two weeks

FO condemns extra-judicial killings of three more Kashmiris by Indian forces

British PM Boris Johnson orders a national lockdown as COVID-19 variant spreads

Iran confirms now producing 20% enriched uranium

Strait of Hormuz: the world's most important oil artery

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters