ANL 30.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.46%)
ASC 16.06 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (4.97%)
ASL 22.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-2.24%)
AVN 89.00 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (1.21%)
BOP 9.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.16%)
BYCO 8.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.79%)
DGKC 111.73 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.22%)
EPCL 46.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-2.3%)
FCCL 21.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
FFBL 25.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.06%)
FFL 17.20 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.24%)
HASCOL 14.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.77%)
HUBC 86.75 Decreased By ▼ -2.65 (-2.96%)
HUMNL 6.25 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (6.84%)
JSCL 29.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.19%)
KAPCO 33.78 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (7.48%)
KEL 3.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.52%)
LOTCHEM 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.33%)
MLCF 43.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.09%)
PAEL 41.90 Increased By ▲ 2.75 (7.02%)
PIBTL 12.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.47%)
POWER 10.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
PPL 98.45 Decreased By ▼ -4.15 (-4.04%)
PRL 24.24 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (5.39%)
PTC 9.43 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.84%)
SILK 1.08 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 47.45 Decreased By ▼ -2.25 (-4.53%)
TRG 88.43 Increased By ▲ 2.72 (3.17%)
UNITY 30.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.33%)
WTL 1.31 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.55%)
BR100 4,729 Decreased By ▼ -5.94 (-0.13%)
BR30 23,979 Decreased By ▼ -246.6 (-1.02%)
KSE100 44,650 Decreased By ▼ -36.03 (-0.08%)
KSE30 18,709 Decreased By ▼ -61.5 (-0.33%)
Canadian dollar firms along with higher oil prices

  • Canadian dollar rises 0.2% against the greenback.
  • Loonie trades in a range of 1.2730 to 1.2791.
  • Price of US oil increases 1.4%.
  • Canadian bond yields move higher across a steeper curve.
Reuters 05 Jan 2021

TORONTO: The Canadian dollar strengthened against its US counterpart on Tuesday as oil rallied and the greenback fell against a basket of major currencies, but gains for the loonie were capped as investors weighed prospects for US Senate runoff elections.

The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, rose as tension simmered following Iran's seizure of a South Korean vessel and as the OPEC+ group studied a possible production cut in February. US crude prices were up 1.4% at $48.28 a barrel, while the US dollar lost ground after China lifted its official yuan exchange rate by its highest margin since it abandoned a dollar peg in 2005.

The Canadian dollar was trading 0.2% higher at 1.2755 to the greenback, or 78.40 US cents. The currency traded in a range of 1.2730 to 1.2791. On Monday, it notched a near three-year high at 1.2661 before pulling back.

World shares struggled on Tuesday amid new COVID-19 lockdowns in Europe and Senate runoff races in Georgia that will affect incoming US President Joe Biden's ability to pursue his preferred economic policies.

Canada sends about 75% of its exports to the United States. Canada's trade report for November is due on Thursday, while the December jobs report is set for Friday.

Canadian government bond yields were higher across a steeper curve in sympathy with US Treasuries. The 10-year rose 1.7 basis points to 0.694%.

