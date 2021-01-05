ANL 30.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.46%)
Jammu and Kashmir people won’t compromise on their birthright to self-determination at any cost: AJK President

  • He said India instead of resolving the Kashmir issue through peaceful political and diplomatic means wants to resolve the issue through military might.
APP 05 Jan 2021

MIRPUR [AJK]: President Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Sardar Masood Khan Tuesday said that determination of the future through a free and fair plebiscite is the fate of the Kashmiri people and they are not ready to make any compromise on their birthright to self-determination.

In a statement issued on the occasion of the right to self-determination day observed on Tuesday, he said that according to the UN Security Council Resolution of 5 January 1949, holding a referendum in the divided five units of Jammu and Kashmir state under the supervision of the United Nations, is the sole guarantee of peace and security of South Asia, and it is the basic responsibility of eh United Nations to ensure an environment conducive for holding a free, fair and impartial plebiscite in the state.

The AJK president said that this was for the first time that the international community had recognized the fundamental right of self-determination of the Kashmiri people through a comprehensive UN resolution in January 1949, but India has emerged as the biggest hurdle in the implementation of this resolution.

India, he said, instead of resolving the Kashmir issue through peaceful political and diplomatic means wants to resolve the issue through military might.

He maintained that the illegitimate military occupation of Jammu and Kashmir, unlawfully declaring the disputed state as part of the Indian Union, change of demography of the held territory, the policy of turning the Kashmiri Muslims into a minority in their own homeland and inhuman treatment to the those demanding their legitimate right to self-determination has made the situation of entire South Asia explosive.

Unfortunately, he added that India's intransigence is the biggest hurdle in the way of peaceful resolution of the dispute as a result of which millions of people of the region has compelled to bear its brunt.

While criticizing the lackadaisical attitude of the UN Security Council towards the oppressed and enslaved people of Jammu and Kashmir and peaceful resolution of the Kashmir dispute, Sardar Masood Khan said that this attitude of the world body is not only eclipsing the credibility of the world body but also reveals the grave negligence toward fulfilling its obligations.

The state president said that Kashmir issue had been on the UN Security Council agenda as an unresolved disputed since long, the lack of interest on the part of the world body is emboldening India to materialize its hegemonic agenda.

However, he said, in spite of all out deceitfulness of India and the lack of the interest of the United Nations, the people of Jammu and Kashmir are not ready to make any compromise on their birthright to self-determination and they are determined to continue their just struggle till they achieve their goal of freedom from the Indian clutches.

