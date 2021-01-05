ANL 30.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.46%)
Pakistan

NAB believes in ‘Zero Corruption, 100pc Development’: Chairman

  • Chairman said that NAB was established to eradicate corruption, recover looted money in order to have Pakistan corruption free.
APP 05 Jan 2021

ISLAMABAD: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal Tuesday said that bureau believes in “Zero Corruption, 100% Development” and striving hard to root out corruption.

In a statement, he said NAB absolutely committed to root out corruption as our Father of the Nation Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah had termed “One of the biggest curses... is corruption and bribery. That really is a poison. We must put it down with an iron hand”.

Chairman said that NAB was established to eradicate corruption, recover looted money in order to have Pakistan corruption free.

NAB officers should multiply their efforts in nabbing corrupt elements and recover from them hard earned looted money of the innocent citizens of Pakistan.

He directed that the quality of inquiries and investigations of NAB should be based on documentary solid evidence as per law after establishment of NAB’s Forensic Science Lab (FSL) in Islamabad which has all facilities of Digital Forensics, Questioned Documents and Fingerprint Analysis.

He said that NAB has devised Monitoring & Evaluation System (MES) in order to monitor NAB performance of NAB and all Regional Bureaus in qualitative and quantitative terms which will be helpful in further improving the performance of NAB.

NAB accords its top priority of imparting capacity building of its investigation officers and prosecutors.

NAB was the focal institution of Pakistan under United Nations Convention against Corruption. The convention was ratified by Pakistan. “NAB’s faith is Corruption free Pakistan”. NAB’s efforts have been appreciated by national and international reputed organizations like Transparency International Pakistan, World Economic Forum, PILDAT and Mishal Pakistan. As per Gillani and Gallup Survey, 59 percent people have shown trust upon NAB.

NAB believes in 'Zero Corruption, 100pc Development': Chairman

