Jan 05, 2021
Pakistan

Cabinet approves purchase of COVID-19 vaccine to save human lives

  • The meeting approved the appointment of the Chairman Board of Directors (BOD) of Pakistan Expo Centers Private Limited.
APP 05 Jan 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Cabinet, in order to save human lives timely and on emergency basis, Tuesday accorded approval for the purchase of COVID-19 vaccine by the Ministry of Health.

The cabinet, which met here with Prime Minister Imran Khan in the chair, was briefed by Special Assistant on Health Dr Faisal Sultan about the current situation of coronavirus pandemic in the country.

The cabinet offered Fateha and prayed for the souls of labourers martyred in Machh, Balochistan incident, Osama Satti, who was killed in police firing in Islamabad, and for the martyrs of Pakistan Armed Forces.

The meeting approved the appointment of the Chairman Board of Directors (BOD) of Pakistan Expo Centers Private Limited.

It also approved the constitution of a special committee to adjudicate on the appeals made under Clause 21 of the Trade Organizations Act 2013. The committee would be able to exercise its authority after the completion of amendments in the relevant laws.

The meeting also accorded approval for the appointment of members of the Press Council of Pakistan.

The cabinet, in order to improve the quality of exports in the fisheries sector, approved the constitution of Inspection Committee, which would perform duties of inspection of the Fish Processing Plants to be established in the country.

The Inspection Committee comprised representatives of the Ministry of Maritime Affairs, Ministry of Commerce and Pakistan Fisheries Exporters Association.

The cabinet accepted the resignation of Dr Rana Abdul Jabbar as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Alternate Energy Development Board (AEDB) and approved the constitution of a selection committee for the appointment of new CEO.

The Managing Director of Private Power Infrastructure Board (PPIB) would look after the AEDB till the appointment of new CEO.

The cabinet endorsed the decisions taken by the Cabinet Committee for Legal Cases in its meeting held on December 31, 2020.

