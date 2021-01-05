FPCCI to provide continuous gas supply to industries

ISLAMABAD: President of Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI), Mian Nasser Hyatt Maggo Tuesday called the Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) to provide uninterrupted gas to the industrial sector for mitigating their targets.

The President FPCCI said that SSGC immediately restore gas supply with required pressure to overcome the supply and demand gap of energy, said a press release issued by FPCCI here.

He said that disconnection of gas to industry and Captive Power Plants will seriously harm the growth in export of Pakistan which after a long time and Covid-19 situation still grew by the rate of 18.3 percent in the month of December 2020.

Maggo said that the businesses and industries are already passing through un-conducive business conditions of high cost of inputs.

“Our export industry after COVID-19 was recovering fast but due to interrupted gas supply the production of goods for export will suffer.

He said the management of Gas Company has failed to respond to the apprehension by the industry for timely import of LNG.

He said that concern is rising as both temperatures and gas pressure supply are dropping, while the Gas companies understand that in the winter season gas supply and demand does not match but measures should have been taken in advance resultantly the whole country is facing severe Gas shortage.

He said that gas emergency slowdown economic progress, which has been achieved by the government with the remarkable efforts and visionary policies of the leadership.

President FPCCI urged to ensure uninterrupted gas supply to industry to avoid closure of industry leading to interruption in this ongoing exports.