NA-221 Tharparkar-I bye-election on Feb 21

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday notified the date of bye-election of constituency NA-221 Tharparkar-I on February 21.

According to an ECP notification, the public notice will be issued by the Returning Officer (RO) on January 6 while the last date for filing of nomination papers with the RO by the candidates will be January 7.

The names of the nominated candidates will be published on January 12 while the last date for scrutiny of nomination papers by the RO will be January 16.

The last date for filing of appeals against the RO decisions (accepting and rejecting the nomination papers) will be January 20 while the last date for deciding of appeals by the Appellate Tribunal will be January 23.

The date for publication of revised list of candidates will be January 24 while the January 25 has been fixed as the last date for withdrawal of candidature and publication of revised list of candidates.

The date of allotment of election symbol to contesting candidates will be January 26.