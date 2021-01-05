Coronavirus toll at 1100 GMT Tuesday

PARIS: The novel coronavirus has killed at least 1,854,305 people since the outbreak emerged in China last December, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1100 GMT on Tuesday.

At least 85,630,080 cases have been registered. Of these, at least 53,615,900 are now considered recovered.

These figures are based on daily tolls provided by health authorities in each country and excludes later re-evaluations by statistical organisations, as has happened in Russia, Spain and Britain.

On Monday, 8,890 new deaths and 531,524 new cases were recorded worldwide. Based on latest reports, the countries with the most new deaths were the United States with 1,679 new deaths, followed by Germany with 944 and Mexico with 544.

The United States is the worst-affected country with 353,628 deaths from 20,823,856 cases. At least 6,298,082 people have been declared recovered.

After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Brazil with 196,561 deaths from 7,753,752 cases, India with 149,850 deaths from 10,356,844 cases, Mexico with 127,757 deaths from 1,455,219 cases, and Italy with 75,680 deaths from 2,166,244 cases.

The country with the highest number of deaths compared to its population is Belgium with 170 fatalities per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by Slovenia with 139, Bosnia-Herzegovina with 126, Italy 125, and the Republic of North Macedonia 122.

Europe overall has 589,554 deaths from 27,373,087 cases, Latin America and the Caribbean 513,573 deaths from 15,806,125 infections, and the United States and Canada 369,554 deaths from 21,431,350 cases.

Asia has reported 221,882 deaths from 14,060,034 cases, the Middle East 90,871 deaths from 4,074,045 cases, Africa 67,926 deaths from 2,854,243 cases, and Oceania 945 deaths from 31,202 cases.

Since the start of the pandemic, the number of tests conducted has greatly increased while testing and reporting techniques have improved, leading to a rise in reported cases.

However the number of diagnosed cases is only a part of the real total number of infections as a significant number of less serious or asymptomatic cases always remain undetected.

As a result of corrections by national authorities or late publication of data, the figures updated over the past 24 hours may not correspond exactly to the previous day's tallies.