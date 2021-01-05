ANL 30.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.46%)
ASC 16.06 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (4.97%)
ASL 22.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-2.24%)
AVN 89.00 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (1.21%)
BOP 9.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.16%)
BYCO 8.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.79%)
DGKC 111.73 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.22%)
EPCL 46.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-2.3%)
FCCL 21.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
FFBL 25.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.06%)
FFL 17.20 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.24%)
HASCOL 14.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.77%)
HUBC 86.75 Decreased By ▼ -2.65 (-2.96%)
HUMNL 6.25 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (6.84%)
JSCL 29.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.19%)
KAPCO 33.78 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (7.48%)
KEL 3.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.52%)
LOTCHEM 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.33%)
MLCF 43.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.09%)
PAEL 41.90 Increased By ▲ 2.75 (7.02%)
PIBTL 12.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.47%)
POWER 10.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
PPL 98.45 Decreased By ▼ -4.15 (-4.04%)
PRL 24.24 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (5.39%)
PTC 9.43 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.84%)
SILK 1.08 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 47.45 Decreased By ▼ -2.25 (-4.53%)
TRG 88.43 Increased By ▲ 2.72 (3.17%)
UNITY 30.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.33%)
WTL 1.31 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.55%)
BR100 4,729 Decreased By ▼ -5.94 (-0.13%)
BR30 23,979 Decreased By ▼ -246.6 (-1.02%)
KSE100 44,650 Decreased By ▼ -36.03 (-0.08%)
KSE30 18,709 Decreased By ▼ -61.5 (-0.33%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 05, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

German energy usage fell 8.7pc to record low in 2020

  • Energy usage in Europe's biggest economy had already fallen to its lowest level since the early 1970s in 2019 due to its long-term shift to service industries and greater efficiency.
  • Germany used 398.8 million tonnes of coal equivalent, an industry standard measure, in 2020.
Reuters 05 Jan 2021

FRANKFURT: German primary energy consumption fell by 8.7% to a record low in 2020 as demand decreased due to the coronavirus pandemic, industry statistics group AGEB said on Tuesday, meeting an earlier forecast for a decline between 7% and 12%.

Energy usage in Europe's biggest economy had already fallen to its lowest level since the early 1970s in 2019 due to its long-term shift to service industries and greater efficiency.

Primary energy refers to raw energy sources such as fossil fuels and renewables not converted into other forms.

Germany used 398.8 million tonnes of coal equivalent, an industry standard measure, in 2020, compared with 436.8 million tonnes a year earlier, AGEB data showed.

Much of the overall reduction came from lower coal use in power generation and steelmaking and as more brown coal plants moved into reserve status, contributing to a sharp decline in carbon emissions, AGEB said.

At the same time, renewable power plants raised output, due to favourable weather and ongoing capacity expansion.

Overall, German carbon emissions fell by around 80 million tonnes, representing a 12% drop, AGEB said.

Use of mineral oil products in road transport and aviation contracted last year.

But lower prices of heating oil encouraged private consumers to replenish their home storage tanks.

energy consumption German energy usage AGEB Europe's biggest economy

German energy usage fell 8.7pc to record low in 2020

COVID-19 pandemic: Russia again offers supply of Sputnik-V vaccine to Pakistan

Important step: Pakistan welcomes Saudi Arabia, Qatar's decision to open borders

South Korea sends forces in Persian Gulf after Iran seizes tanker

Clearing backlog of cases: SC directs govt to make 30 accountability courts functional in a month

Indian state bans Islamic schools, drawing criticism

SC orders K-P govt to restore Karak temple in two weeks

FO condemns extra-judicial killings of three more Kashmiris by Indian forces

British PM Boris Johnson orders a national lockdown as COVID-19 variant spreads

Iran confirms now producing 20% enriched uranium

Strait of Hormuz: the world's most important oil artery

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters