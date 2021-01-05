ANL 30.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.46%)
ASC 16.06 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (4.97%)
ASL 22.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-2.24%)
AVN 89.00 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (1.21%)
BOP 9.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.16%)
BYCO 8.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.79%)
DGKC 111.73 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.22%)
EPCL 46.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-2.3%)
FCCL 21.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
FFBL 25.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.06%)
FFL 17.20 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.24%)
HASCOL 14.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.77%)
HUBC 86.75 Decreased By ▼ -2.65 (-2.96%)
HUMNL 6.25 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (6.84%)
JSCL 29.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.19%)
KAPCO 33.78 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (7.48%)
KEL 3.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.52%)
LOTCHEM 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.33%)
MLCF 43.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.09%)
PAEL 41.90 Increased By ▲ 2.75 (7.02%)
PIBTL 12.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.47%)
POWER 10.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
PPL 98.45 Decreased By ▼ -4.15 (-4.04%)
PRL 24.24 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (5.39%)
PTC 9.43 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.84%)
SILK 1.08 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 47.45 Decreased By ▼ -2.25 (-4.53%)
TRG 88.43 Increased By ▲ 2.72 (3.17%)
UNITY 30.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.33%)
WTL 1.31 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.55%)
BR100 4,729 Decreased By ▼ -5.94 (-0.13%)
BR30 23,979 Decreased By ▼ -246.6 (-1.02%)
KSE100 44,650 Decreased By ▼ -36.03 (-0.08%)
KSE30 18,709 Decreased By ▼ -61.5 (-0.33%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 05, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Raw sugar futures edge up, cocoa prices weaken

  • March arabica coffee fell 0.4 cents, or 0.3%, to $1.2575 per lb.
  • March New York cocoa was down $36, or 1.4%, at $2,516 a tonne.
  • March raw sugar was up 0.03 cents, or 0.2%, at 15.79 cents per lb
Reuters 05 Jan 2021

LONDON: Raw sugar futures on ICE were slightly higher on Tuesday, edging up towards the previous session's 3-1/2 year peak, with the market boosted by short-term supply tightness.

SUGAR

March raw sugar was up 0.03 cents, or 0.2%, at 15.79 cents per lb by 1223 GMT after climbing to a peak of 16.13 cents on Monday, its highest since May 2017.

"There are signs of a tight supply situation on the market. The processing season in Brazil drew to a close at the end of 2020. The new season will not begin until April, meaning that no new supply will reach the market from there for the time being. Sugar production in Thailand, the world's second-largest exporter, proved disappointing," Commerzbank said in a note.

Dealers said a pick-up in exports from India could provide some relief, though the premium for March over May has been climbing and now stands at about 0.82 cents, up from about 0.6 cents a month ago.

"Indian sugar is likely to make its way onto the world market, given the domestic surplus and thanks to the export subsidy announced by the government late last year," ING said in a daily market update.

March white sugar was up $1.80, or 0.4%, at $432.10 a tonne.

COCOA

March New York cocoa was down $36, or 1.4%, at $2,516 a tonne.

Dealers noted concerns that lockdowns across Europe could further weaken demand, with some farmers in Ivory Coast forced to sell beans for less than the guaranteed farmgate prices because of a lack of buyers.

March London cocoa fell 35 pounds, or 2%, to 1,687 pounds a tonne.

COFFEE

March arabica coffee fell 0.4 cents, or 0.3%, to $1.2575 per lb.

March robusta coffee futures were unchanged at $1,372 a tonne.

Cocoa prices coffee prices Raw sugar commodities

Raw sugar futures edge up, cocoa prices weaken

COVID-19 pandemic: Russia again offers supply of Sputnik-V vaccine to Pakistan

Important step: Pakistan welcomes Saudi Arabia, Qatar's decision to open borders

South Korea sends forces in Persian Gulf after Iran seizes tanker

Clearing backlog of cases: SC directs govt to make 30 accountability courts functional in a month

Indian state bans Islamic schools, drawing criticism

SC orders K-P govt to restore Karak temple in two weeks

FO condemns extra-judicial killings of three more Kashmiris by Indian forces

British PM Boris Johnson orders a national lockdown as COVID-19 variant spreads

Iran confirms now producing 20% enriched uranium

Strait of Hormuz: the world's most important oil artery

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters