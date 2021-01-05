Sindh reports 11 deaths, over 1,000 cases in past 24 hours

Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah on Tuesday said that as many as 11 people lost their lives due to COVID-19 across the province in past 24 hours.

Giving daily briefing, the CM said that as many as 12,457 samples tested during the period out of which 1,049 came positive.

He said that overall 720 patients are said to be in a critical health.

Separately, the health ministry numbers showed 707 recoveries from the virus in the past 24 hours as shared by the CM.

It may be noted that 828 out of total cases or 79 per cent belong to Karachi, CM said.

Meanwhile, the federal cabinet has given approval to the exemption of COVID-19 vaccine purchases from Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA) rules.

In another decision, the cabinet members gave approval to the appointment of members of the Press Council of Pakistan. The matter related to review the cabinet’s decision regarding the establishment in 1997 was deferred.