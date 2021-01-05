Markets
Azerbaijan plans to increase oil output in 2021
05 Jan 2021
BAKU: Azerbaijan plans to increase its oil output to 34.7 million tonnes in 2021 from 34.5 million tonnes in 2020, according to the draft budget, seen by Reuters on Tuesday.
The country also plans to produce 35.96 million tonnes of oil in 2022, 37.01 million tonnes in 2023 and 37.52 million tonnes in 2024, the draft budget showed.
