Jan 05, 2021
Pakistan

January 5 reminds UN resolution adopted this day not implemented: Shibli

  • Shibli said that denial of self-will right was denial of human freedom, values and principles as it was an integral part of the values of human dignity.
APP 05 Jan 2021

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz Tuesday said that January 5 reminds the United Nations that the Security Council resolution adopted on this day in 1949 to grant the people of Occupied Jammu and Kashmir the right to self-determination has not yet been implemented.

In a tweet on the occasion of right to self-determination day being observed today, he said that the right to self-will was a fundamental human and a universal legal right.

Shibli Faraz said that denial of self- will right was denial of human freedom, values and principles as it was an integral part of the values of human dignity.

Paying tributes to Kashmiri freedom fighters, he said that no oppressor has been able to force them to give up their just struggle for this legitimate, fundamental democratic right.

He urged the world community to break its silence on Indian crimes against humanity in occupied Kashmir.

The minister said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has become an advocate and ambassador of Kashmiris at every international forum and was fighting the case of valiant Kashmiris vigorously and exposing the real black face of India.

