World
Japan should impose Tokyo COVID-19 state of emergency quickly
- Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato said earlier in the day the government was working toward deciding on Thursday.
05 Jan 2021
TOKYO: Japan should issue a COVID-19 state of emergency in the Tokyo area as soon as possible, a panel of experts advising the government on coronavirus responses said on Tuesday.
Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato said earlier in the day the government was working toward deciding on Thursday whether to impose such an order in and around the capital.
