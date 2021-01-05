Pakistan to continue political, diplomatic support for Kashmiris: Sindh Governor

KARACHI: Sindh Governor Imran Ismail has said that Pakistan will continue its political, diplomatic and moral support for the Kashmiris until the accomplishment of their rational rights and the success of freedom struggle.

In his message on the occasion of Kashmiris' right to self-determination day being observed Tuesday, he said, ‘We show our solidarity with the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Kashmir (IIOJK) and we assure them that Pakistan stand and will always stand shoulder to shoulder with her Kashmiri brothers and sisters.’

He said that on the day the Kashmiris reaffirmed their commitment to continue their struggle for the freedom from Indian oppression.

It is pertinent to mention here that the United Nations (UN) had passed a resolution on January 05 in 1949 in which the Kashmiris were empowered and given right to decide their fate on their own.