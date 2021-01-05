World
Oman registers first case of new virus variant in traveller from UK
05 Jan 2021
DUBAI: Oman has registered its first case of a highly contagious coronavirus variant that emerged in Britain, in a resident who arrived from the UK, the health ministry said on Tuesday
The resident developed respiratory symptoms in quarantine, despite testing negative before travelling, the ministry said in a statement carried on Oman's state news agency.
Oman reopened its land, air and sea borders on Dec. 29, after a one-week shutdown over the new variant. A negative COVID-19 polymerase test is required for people arriving from abroad at any of Oman's airports.
