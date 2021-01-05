PPP leadership involves in billion of corruption: Aleem Adil Sheikh

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Central Leader Aleem Adil Sheikh on Tuesday said that Pakistan People’s Party leadership was not innocent as they portray in parliament but involved in billion of embezzlement of public money in Sindh province.

Addressing a press conference flanked by Senator Fida Muhammad Khan, Finance Minister Gilgit Baltistan Javed Mano, PPP Larkana President Saifullah Abro and Umair Lakhani, he said that PPP was using women parliamentarians as shield to protect their corruption money.

Aleem Adil Sheikh said that as Murad Ali Shah was became Chief Minister, the corruption was reached to Rs 272 billion in the province. He said that CM was himself finance minister of Sindh. He said that Rs 3 trillion corruptions were under the investigation.

He said that 450 government employees were arrested in corruption and later released after plea bargain and reinstated on same positions.

Aleem Adil Sheikh alleged that Finance Minister Sindh was directly involved in the corruption, adding that all this was happening on the directives of Co-Chairman PPP Asif Ali Zardari.

Speaking about health facilities in Sindh, he said that there was no ambulance service for poor people.

PTI leader said that Health minister was sister of Asif Ali Zardari, adding that even medicines were stolen.

He said that stray dogs bite 187,000 people but there was no vaccines for the people. He said that 55,000 children were out of schools in the province. While 50 per cent people were under poverty level.

PTI leader further said that 60 per cent people were also using contaminated water in the province.

He said that 18th amendment was very good step but the share being given to Sindh province were being embezzled in corruption.

Aleem Adil Sheikh said that all sugar mills and cement factories were destroyed by the provincial government.

Sindh government was denied to give 20 per cent premium for initiating health card in the province, he said, adding that federal government was willing to initiate health initiative in the province.

He alleged that PPP was formed a private group for creating chaos in the province. PTI leader further said that forests were destroyed by the Sindh government. He said that there was not only bad governance but criminal governance in Sindh. PTI would continue to expose PPP Sindh government, he added.

Aleem Adil Sheikh asked opposition parties of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) to submit their resignations to Speaker, adding that PTI was waiting to hold by elections.