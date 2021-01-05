IG KPK writes letter to other provinces seeking arrest of JUI-F’s Kifayatullah

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Chief has wrote a letter to the Inspector Generals (IG) of other provinces for the arrest of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) leader Mufti Kifayatullah.

As per details, in the letter, IG Police KPK Sanaullah Abbasi has said that a first information report (FIR) has been lodged against JUI-F leader in the province, seeking his arrest and handing him over in KPK police custody as per the requirement of the law.

The provincial government registered a case against Kifayatullah for making defamatory remarks against state institutions.

ARY News citing its sources reported that the cleric has taken shelter at Madrassa Ishaatul Quran in Larkana to avoid detention.

JUI-F Sindh Chapter Secretary General Rashid Mahmood Soomro has facilitated him in Larkana, the sources added.