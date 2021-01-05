World
UN envoy plans trip to Yemen and Saudi Arabia after Aden attack
- Attacks on the southern port city of Aden on Dec. 30 killed at least 22 people as officials in a government backed by Riyadh arrived there.
05 Jan 2021
GENEVA: UN Special Envoy for Yemen Martin Griffiths will visit Yemen and Saudi Arabia in the next few days to meet with the Yemeni president and senior Saudi officials following an attack on Aden airport last week, the United Nations said on Tuesday.
Attacks on the southern port city of Aden on Dec. 30 killed at least 22 people as officials in a government backed by Riyadh arrived there. Saudi-led coalition warplanes then retaliated by striking targets in Yemen's Houthi-held capital Sanaa the next day.
