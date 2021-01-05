ANL 30.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.46%)
ASC 16.06 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (4.97%)
ASL 22.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-2.24%)
AVN 89.00 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (1.21%)
BOP 9.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.16%)
BYCO 8.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.79%)
DGKC 111.73 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.22%)
EPCL 46.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-2.3%)
FCCL 21.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
FFBL 25.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.06%)
FFL 17.20 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.24%)
HASCOL 14.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.77%)
HUBC 86.75 Decreased By ▼ -2.65 (-2.96%)
HUMNL 6.25 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (6.84%)
JSCL 29.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.19%)
KAPCO 33.78 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (7.48%)
KEL 3.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.52%)
LOTCHEM 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.33%)
MLCF 43.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.09%)
PAEL 41.90 Increased By ▲ 2.75 (7.02%)
PIBTL 12.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.47%)
POWER 10.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
PPL 98.45 Decreased By ▼ -4.15 (-4.04%)
PRL 24.24 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (5.39%)
PTC 9.43 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.84%)
SILK 1.08 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 47.45 Decreased By ▼ -2.25 (-4.53%)
TRG 88.43 Increased By ▲ 2.72 (3.17%)
UNITY 30.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.33%)
WTL 1.31 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.55%)
BR100 4,729 Decreased By ▼ -5.94 (-0.13%)
BR30 23,979 Decreased By ▼ -246.6 (-1.02%)
KSE100 44,650 Decreased By ▼ -36.03 (-0.08%)
KSE30 18,709 Decreased By ▼ -61.5 (-0.33%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 05, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Ten to face trial for 2016 Brussels bombings

  • The 10 defendants will be tried in front of a jury in the second half of 2022, after the separate French trial wraps up.
AFP 05 Jan 2021

BRUSSELS: Ten suspects will go on trial over the 2016 Brussels bombings, Belgium's worst peace-time atrocity that left 32 dead, a court source told AFP on Tuesday.

An alleged French jihadist, 31-year-old Salah Abdeslam, who is also charged in the previous year's even deadlier Paris gun and bomb attacks, is among the accused.

The 10 defendants will be tried in front of a jury in the second half of 2022, after the separate French trial wraps up.

In March 2016, suicide bombers targeted crowds in Brussels airport and a city centre metro station near the European Union headquarters buildings.

The attack has been linked to the same cross-border Islamic State cell that carried out the November 2015 attacks in Paris.

There, bombers and gunmen targeted cafes, a public area outside the Stade de France stadium in Saint Denis and a popular music venue, murdering 130 people.

Abdeslam is allegedly the only survivor of the team that carried out the assault and he is suspected of playing a key role in organising the Brussels attacks.

The trial will be a huge undertaking. The former NATO headquarters on the outskirts of Brussels has been refurbished to become a high-security courthouses.

Federal anti-terror prosecutors had asked for eight of 13 suspects to stand trial, but a panel of judges meeting in closed session sent 10 to trial.

Three suspects were cleared because of insufficient evidence, prosecution spokesman Eric Van Duyse said.

Abdeslam faces a life sentence. He is currently detained in France, pending trial there.

He has already been tried once in Belgium. The Frenchman, who grew up in the Brussels district of Molenbeek, was sentenced in 2018 to 20 years for shooting at Brussels police before his 2016 arrest.

Another alleged member of the network, Oussama Atar, is thought to have died in Syria since the Paris and Brussels attacks and could be judged in absentia.

Mohamed Abrini, 36, known as the "man in the hat" after his appearance on security camera footage taken shortly before the Brussels airport bombing is one more of the suspects to be tried.

Two suicide bombers died in the airport blasts, but Abrini was allegedly seen leaving the area.

Another defendant, Osama Krayem, 28, is accused of accompanying bombers to the metro.

The others accused face lesser charges of "taking part in the activities of a terrorism group".

Salah Abdeslam Brussels bombings

Ten to face trial for 2016 Brussels bombings

Important step: Pakistan welcomes Saudi Arabia, Qatar's decision to open borders

South Korea sends forces in Persian Gulf after Iran seizes tanker

Clearing backlog of cases: SC directs govt to make 30 accountability courts functional in a month

Indian state bans Islamic schools, drawing criticism

SC orders K-P govt to restore Karak temple in two weeks

FO condemns extra-judicial killings of three more Kashmiris by Indian forces

British PM Boris Johnson orders a national lockdown as COVID-19 variant spreads

Iran confirms now producing 20% enriched uranium

Strait of Hormuz: the world's most important oil artery

Focus on price stability sharpened

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters