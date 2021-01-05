Markets
Shandong Gold says Agnico Eagle to take over bid for TMAC at higher price
- Shandong Gold said last month its C$230 million ($180.6 million) bid for TMAC had been blocked by the Canadian authorities on national security grounds.
- Toronto-based Agnico Eagle will bid 2.2 Canadian dollars per share for TMAC.
05 Jan 2021
China's Shandong Gold Mining said on Tuesday it had signed a deal to allow Canadian miner Agnico Eagle Mines to take over its recently blocked bid to acquire TMAC Resources at a higher price.
Shandong Gold said last month its C$230 million ($180.6 million) bid for TMAC had been blocked by the Canadian authorities on national security grounds.
Toronto-based Agnico Eagle will bid 2.2 Canadian dollars per share for TMAC, which has a gold mine in Canada's far north, up from the C$1.75 per share Shandong Gold was to pay for the company, according to a filing to the Shanghai Stock Exchange.
COVID-19 pandemic: Russia again offers supply of Sputnik-V vaccine to Pakistan
Shandong Gold says Agnico Eagle to take over bid for TMAC at higher price
Important step: Pakistan welcomes Saudi Arabia, Qatar's decision to open borders
South Korea sends forces in Persian Gulf after Iran seizes tanker
Clearing backlog of cases: SC directs govt to make 30 accountability courts functional in a month
Indian state bans Islamic schools, drawing criticism
SC orders K-P govt to restore Karak temple in two weeks
FO condemns extra-judicial killings of three more Kashmiris by Indian forces
British PM Boris Johnson orders a national lockdown as COVID-19 variant spreads
Iran confirms now producing 20% enriched uranium
Strait of Hormuz: the world's most important oil artery
Focus on price stability sharpened
Read more stories
Comments