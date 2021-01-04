AVN 87.94 Decreased By ▼ -5.85 (-6.24%)
BOP 9.46 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.64%)
CHCC 140.25 Decreased By ▼ -7.45 (-5.04%)
DCL 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-4.22%)
DGKC 111.49 Decreased By ▼ -5.57 (-4.76%)
EFERT 63.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.48%)
EPCL 47.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.65%)
FCCL 21.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-3.63%)
FFL 16.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-3.68%)
HASCOL 15.23 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.53%)
HBL 133.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-0.86%)
HUBC 89.40 Increased By ▲ 4.13 (4.84%)
HUMNL 5.85 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (5.03%)
JSCL 30.26 Decreased By ▼ -3.00 (-9.02%)
KAPCO 31.43 Increased By ▲ 2.19 (7.49%)
KEL 3.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.75%)
LOTCHEM 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-2.98%)
MLCF 43.64 Decreased By ▼ -2.55 (-5.52%)
OGDC 114.80 Increased By ▲ 5.83 (5.35%)
PAEL 39.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-3.52%)
PIBTL 12.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.66%)
PIOC 99.00 Decreased By ▼ -6.33 (-6.01%)
POWER 10.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.26%)
PPL 102.60 Increased By ▲ 6.06 (6.28%)
PSO 244.02 Increased By ▲ 12.58 (5.44%)
SNGP 49.70 Increased By ▲ 3.40 (7.34%)
STPL 19.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-4.39%)
TRG 85.71 Decreased By ▼ -6.78 (-7.33%)
UNITY 30.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-4.2%)
WTL 1.29 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.2%)
BR100 4,735 Increased By ▲ 32.18 (0.68%)
BR30 24,226 Increased By ▲ 301.71 (1.26%)
KSE100 44,686 Increased By ▲ 251.66 (0.57%)
KSE30 18,770 Increased By ▲ 186.19 (1%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 04, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Raw sugar prices hit highest in nearly 3-1/2 years

  • March raw sugar was up 3% at 15.97 cents per lb.
  • March arabica coffee fell 1.5% to $1.2825 per lb.
  • March New York cocoa rose 1.4% to $2,572 a tonne.
Reuters 04 Jan 2021

LONDON: ICE raw sugar futures hit their highest in nearly 3-1/2 years on Monday, the first trading day of the year as funds bet the roll out of coronavirus vaccines would ultimately lift the global economy.

SUGAR

March raw sugar was up 3% at 15.97 cents per lb at 1326 GMT, having hit a high of 15.92 cents.

The contract gained 15.4% last year, with the International Sugar Organization forecasting a global deficit of 3.5 million tonnes in the 2020/21 season..

Dealers said investors were starting the year with a lot of money earmarked for commodities such as sugar, adding that while there would be producer selling, it will likely be limited.

Sugar supplies are tightening at the moment as top producer Brazil is between harvests, Indian export flows can not make up for the delay seen earlier in the season, and production in Thailand remains disappointing.

Indian sugar mills produced 11 million tonnes of sugar in the first three months of the 2020/21 marketing year that began on Oct. 1, up 42% from a year earlier, a leading trade body said.

March white sugar was up 2.9% at $432.90 a tonne, having hit its highest in nearly a year. The contract gained 17.2% last year.

Ukrainian sugar refineries have produced 1 million tonnes of white sugar in the 2020/2021 season which began on Sept. 1.

COFFEE

March arabica coffee fell 1.5% to $1.2825 per lb, having hit a near four-month high earlier.

The front month lost 1.1% last year due to a huge crop in top producer Brazil, though the prospect of a smaller crop this year is helping underpin prices.

March robusta coffee fell 0.6% at $1,378 a tonne. The contract ended the year little changed.

Indonesia's Lampung province on Sumatra island exported 15,300 tonnes of robusta coffee beans in December, down 11% from a year earlier.

COCOA

March New York cocoa rose 1.4% to $2,572 a tonne. The contract posted a gain of 2.5% last year, boosted partly by a decline in certified exchange stocks.

Cocoa arrivals at ports in top grower Ivory Coast reached 1.124 million tonnes between Oct. 1 and Jan. 3, exporters estimated, down 4.9% from the same period last season.

March London cocoa rose 1.4% to 1,700 pounds per tonne. The contract posted a loss of 4.5% last year.

Cocoa prices coffee prices Raw sugar prices sugar prices

Raw sugar prices hit highest in nearly 3-1/2 years

Zalmay, Bajwa discuss Afghanistan peace over meeting: ISPR

Sale of smuggled fuel products: PM orders crackdown, says those responsible be taken to task

Pakistan decides to open educational institutions in phases from Jan 18

Pakistan's Embassy in Washington D.C. closed after staff tests positive for COVID-19

Pakistan reports two more cases of new COVID strain: NCOC

Chief characters in Britain's Brexit saga

Punjab imposes lockdown in more areas of Lahore, Multan as COVID-19 cases rise

Govt to decide reopening of educational institutions today

Focus on medical advancement: Israel, Iran to send plastic surgeons to UAE conference

Niger village attacks killed 100, says prime minister

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters