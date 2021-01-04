AVN 93.79 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 9.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CHCC 147.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DCL 10.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
DGKC 117.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EFERT 64.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EPCL 48.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 22.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 17.64 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HASCOL 15.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HBL 134.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 85.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 5.57 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 33.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 29.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.98 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.25%)
LOTCHEM 15.46 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 46.19 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 108.97 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 40.58 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 13.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIOC 105.33 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 10.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 96.54 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PSO 231.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 46.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
STPL 20.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 92.49 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 31.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,703 Increased By ▲ 85.34 (1.85%)
BR30 23,924 Increased By ▲ 696.76 (3%)
KSE100 44,435 Increased By ▲ 679.42 (1.55%)
KSE30 18,584 Increased By ▲ 404.01 (2.22%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 04, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

‘Covid-19 restrictions boost online shopping, create jobs for youth’

APP Updated 04 Jan 2021

MULTAN: Covid-19 restrictions boosted online shopping and created job opportunities for youth by accommodating a large number of youngsters in job of delivery services which not only provided jobs to youth but also increased sale of different products.

Different fast food points, hotels, shopkeepers and women have started online sale of their products by signing agreement with private delivery service companies and creating pages on social media. A large number of youngsters have started jobs of delivery boy by using their motorcycles with food points and other products and many others attached with courier services, Uber and Careem and private delivery service companies.

A fast food point owner Mohsin Ali told APP that more than 30 youngster were attached with his food point in job of delivery boy. He said that they were not only getting salary from him but also earning a handsome amount through tip and commission on each delivery. He said that due to ban on dining in hotels during coronavirus, sale of fast food items has been increased and the delivery boys playing a vital role in sale by delivering orders in time.

A woman Sumera Ajmal informed that she has started sale of home cooked food items during coronavirus and earning a handsome income through the limited business. She said that most of the job holders preferred home cooked food items instead of fast food. She said she made an agreement with foodpanda and also using social media to increase her sale.

Sumera said that she was receiving 35 to 42 orders on daily basis which made her able to earn 25000/- per month. She said that the delivery boys playing vital role in sale of her products.

A delivery boy Muhammad Nadeem told this news agency that he started the job of delivery boy as educational institutes were closed due to coronavirus. He said that he was earning Rs 24000 to 26000 per month by this job and supporting his family instead of living free at home. He said that his friends and class fellows have also started this job to meet their own expenses.

Another boy Sohail Arshad said that the only positive thing which happened in coronavirus was the job opportunity for youth. He said that all his friends and relatives were doing this job and added that more youngsters could also be able join this job as there was a lot of space in this sector.

It is pertinent to mention here that most of the youngsters were performing job at different sectors have also started delivery boy job as part time. They remained on duty from 8am to 2 pm and then started delivery boy job from 6 pm to 12 am which would help them earn 15000 extra with their monthly salary.

Raheel Nawaz, worker of a private hospital told that he was not only financially supporting his family but also putting some money in saving through both jobs.

However, some shop owners fired the delivery boys from service without any solid reason because they knew that there would be no impact on their business as a large number of youngsters were in this field and they would get services of others.

The district administration would pay focus on the sector by streamlining the issues faced by the youngsters of delivery boy job. There would be proper rules and regulations for this sector to encourage youth doing jobs instead of wasting time in illegal activities.

‘Covid-19 restrictions boost online shopping, create jobs for youth’

France rescues ailing media, retail group Lagardere

Further retrenchments in PSM expected

Bogus ST refunds on fake invoices: FTO directs FBR to initiate criminal proceedings

PIA resumes flight operations to Saudi Arabia

Afghan peace talks resume as bloodshed continues

PM orders FC to apprehend killers

Gunmen kill 11 Hazara coal miners in Macch

Tax amnesty scheme: FBR must disclose names of investors: expert

Pakistan approaches UN to seek immediate release of Kashmiri HR activist

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.