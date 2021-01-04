‘Covid-19 restrictions boost online shopping, create jobs for youth’

MULTAN: Covid-19 restrictions boosted online shopping and created job opportunities for youth by accommodating a large number of youngsters in job of delivery services which not only provided jobs to youth but also increased sale of different products.

Different fast food points, hotels, shopkeepers and women have started online sale of their products by signing agreement with private delivery service companies and creating pages on social media. A large number of youngsters have started jobs of delivery boy by using their motorcycles with food points and other products and many others attached with courier services, Uber and Careem and private delivery service companies.

A fast food point owner Mohsin Ali told APP that more than 30 youngster were attached with his food point in job of delivery boy. He said that they were not only getting salary from him but also earning a handsome amount through tip and commission on each delivery. He said that due to ban on dining in hotels during coronavirus, sale of fast food items has been increased and the delivery boys playing a vital role in sale by delivering orders in time.

A woman Sumera Ajmal informed that she has started sale of home cooked food items during coronavirus and earning a handsome income through the limited business. She said that most of the job holders preferred home cooked food items instead of fast food. She said she made an agreement with foodpanda and also using social media to increase her sale.

Sumera said that she was receiving 35 to 42 orders on daily basis which made her able to earn 25000/- per month. She said that the delivery boys playing vital role in sale of her products.

A delivery boy Muhammad Nadeem told this news agency that he started the job of delivery boy as educational institutes were closed due to coronavirus. He said that he was earning Rs 24000 to 26000 per month by this job and supporting his family instead of living free at home. He said that his friends and class fellows have also started this job to meet their own expenses.

Another boy Sohail Arshad said that the only positive thing which happened in coronavirus was the job opportunity for youth. He said that all his friends and relatives were doing this job and added that more youngsters could also be able join this job as there was a lot of space in this sector.

It is pertinent to mention here that most of the youngsters were performing job at different sectors have also started delivery boy job as part time. They remained on duty from 8am to 2 pm and then started delivery boy job from 6 pm to 12 am which would help them earn 15000 extra with their monthly salary.

Raheel Nawaz, worker of a private hospital told that he was not only financially supporting his family but also putting some money in saving through both jobs.

However, some shop owners fired the delivery boys from service without any solid reason because they knew that there would be no impact on their business as a large number of youngsters were in this field and they would get services of others.

The district administration would pay focus on the sector by streamlining the issues faced by the youngsters of delivery boy job. There would be proper rules and regulations for this sector to encourage youth doing jobs instead of wasting time in illegal activities.