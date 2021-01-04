JI chief condemns killing of innocent coal miners

LAHORE: Chief of Jamaat-e-Islami Senator Sirajul Haq has condemned the killing of 11 innocent coal miners in Machh, Balochistan, terming the incident an inhuman and coward act of terrorism.

Presiding over the Majlis-e-Shoora session on second day on Sunday here at Mansoora, he regretted the two tragedies happened in the country just at the start of the year but the rulers instead of taking measures to ensure security to masses were engaged in attacking opposition and issuing non-serious statements.

He warned the government against rising conspiracies of the foreign enemies of the country, saying plot were being made to push Pakistan into a sectarian violence. He said the government and security forces must developed plan to cope with the challenge. Deprivations of the masses of underdeveloped area should be addressed on priority basis, he demanded.

Senator Siraj called for bringing electoral reforms and national policy to free Kashmir from Indian occupation. He said the JI was in the field to get rid of the status quo forces and transform the country into an Islamic welfare state.

Meanwhile, the JI Shoora passed a resolution condemning Islamophobic trends in all over the world and particularly in France and emphasizing the need of unity among the ranks of the Ummah to cope with the challenge. It also declared as shameful the US outgoing President Donald Trump proposed so-called “Deal of the Century” to legitimize the Jewish state Israel, depriving the real heir from their land. The resolution stated Pakistan would never recognize Israel, backing fully the struggle of Palestinian people against Israel. It condemned Armenian army’s act of aggression in Azerbaijan area and supported the stance of Pakistan and Turkey on the issue. The resolution condemned the Indian forces criminal activities in the Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and silence of the international community on human rights violations in the area. It said the Kashmir issue should be resolved according to the UN resolutions on it.

